Omicron in Maharashtra: One-and-a-half-year-old patient discharged post recovery, 3-year-old boy asymptomatic

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Health workers walk past the passengers waiting in a queue during Covid-19 testing

Omicron variant updates: A one-and-a-half-year-old who had recently tested positive for the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune district has been discharged from hospital after recovering from the coronavirus infection, said officials on Saturday. The officials added that a three-year-old boy who also tested Omicron positive on Friday is asymptomatic.

The three-year-old boy is among the four new patients in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area. The three others are all adults - two males and one female. They are all contacts of the Indian-origin woman and her two daughters from Nigeria, who were earlier found infected with the Omicron variant on their arrival here.

The woman from Nigeria had come to meet her brother in Pimpri Chinchwad. However, apart from the woman and her two daughters, her brother, his two daughters, including the one-and-a-half-year-old, had tested positive for the Omicron strain, officials said.

"Out of the six Omicron patients found earlier, four patients, including the one-and-a-half-year-old, have been discharged from the hospital after they tested negative during their repeat test," an official said.

"Barring one female, who had dry cough, all the patients, including the baby, are asymptomatic and keeping fine. The woman, who had dry cough, also tested negative in the repeat test and was given discharge along with three others. The other two females tested positive in the repeat test and that is why they are currently in hospital, but they are also keeping fine," he said.

Meanwhile, the only Omicron patient from Pune city, who has now tested negative, was also given discharge on Friday. He had returned to Pune from Finland, officials said.

(with PTI inputs)

Also Read I Delhi reports 2nd Omicron case, traveller from Zimbabwe tests positive

Latest India News