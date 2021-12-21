Omicron in Maharashtra: 11 more test positive, total count reaches 65

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) 11 more test positive, total count reaches 65 in Maha

Highlights Over 200 cases of Omicron have been detected across 12 states and UTs in India so far

Centre has asked states to take containment measures

Eleven more cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant have been found in positive Covid-19 samples in Maharashtra. Out of these, 8 patients were found through screening at the Mumbai airport, and 1 each has been found at Pimpri-Chinchwad, Osmanabad, and Navi Mumbai.

The 13-year-old daughter of an Omicron-infected patient from Osmanabad has also been found to be infected with Omicron on Tuesday. She has no symptoms. A 19-year-old young man from Navi Mumbai who arrived from Kenya via Hyderabad has also been tested positive for Omicron. He is fully vaccinated and has no symptoms.

The latest numbers took the count of cases linked to the variant to 65 in the state.

Over two hundred cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 12 states and UTs in India so far out of which 77 patients have recovered or migrated, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.



The ministry data updated on Tuesday also stated that India recorded 5,326 new cases of coronavirus infections, the lowest in 581 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,52,164, while the active cases declined to 79,097, the lowest in 574 days . The death toll climbed to 4,78,007 with 453 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.



The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 54 days now.

