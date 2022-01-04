Tuesday, January 04, 2022
     
  • Number of registrations for COVID vaccination of children aged 15-18 crosses 12 lakh: CoWIN data
  Omicron LIVE Updates: Schools, educational institutions in Telangana to be closed from Jan 8 to 16
Omicron LIVE Updates: Schools, educational institutions in Telangana to be closed from Jan 8 to 16

Several states have already imposed restrictions and night curfew amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. 

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 04, 2022 7:02 IST
Omicron LIVE Updates
Image Source : PTI

Omicron LIVE Updates

Just when the country may have thought that they had put their worst behind them, fear of an imminent third wave now looms large with a surge in new infections of Covid, and cases of the new Omicron variant of the virus, which is highly transmissible, might derail the recovery made in the last few months. Maharashtra continues to record the maximum Omicron cases followed by Delhi, Kerala and Gujarat. Meanwhile, several states have imposed restrictions and night curfew, to curb the spread of the infection. 

Live updates : Omicron

  • Jan 04, 2022 8:20 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for COVID-19

    Full Report Here

  • Jan 04, 2022 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi tests positive for Covid

    Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi is in mandatory self-isolation at his official residence in Gaborone after testing positive for Covid-19, his office announced on Monday.

    Masisi's mandatory self-isolation is necessitated by having tested positive for Covid-19 following a routine test for the virus, John Dipowe, the acting permanent secretary in the Botswana government communications, said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

  • Jan 04, 2022 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    DDMA likely to increase Covid-19 restrictions

    With the Covid positivity rate in Delhi rising to 6.5 per cent in the last 24 hours, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is deliberating over strengthening the already existing restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, including of the new variant Omicron.

    Under the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP), of the DDMA, it is decided as to which activities would be allowed under what circumstances in case of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

    The DDMA, on December 29, said that it would continue the restrictions imposed under the 'yellow' alert. Under the yellow alert, the night curfew is imposed from 10 p.m. till 5 a.m. morning.

  • Jan 04, 2022 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    One death, 419 fresh coronavirus cases in Punjab

    One more person died from coronavirus in Punjab on Monday as 419 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection tally to 6,05,922, according to a medical bulletin. So far, 16,651 people have died from the infection in the state.

    The death count also included two deaths which were not reported earlier. Punjab has been witnessing a rise in the number of infections for the past a few days.          

    The number of active cases rose to 1,741 from 1,369 a day before.          
      
    Of fresh cases, Patiala reported 143 infections, followed by 58 in Pathankot, 57 in Ludhiana and 30 in Mohali.          

  • Jan 04, 2022 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    572 new Covid cases surface in UP

    Uttar Pradesh reported 572 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which pushed the state’s infection count to 17,13,107, a senior official said on Monday. No death was reported from the state.

    According to a statement issued by the Health Department, 130 cases were reported in Ghaziabad, 101 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 86 in Lucknow, 49 in Meerut and 33 in Agra.

    On Monday, the active case count stood at 2,261.

  • Jan 04, 2022 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Bengal logs 6,078 new Covid cases, 13 deaths

    West Bengal on Monday registered 6,078 new Covid-19 cases, 75 less than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 16,55,228, the health department said. The death toll also went up to 19,794 after 13 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the department said in a bulletin. The state on Sunday had recorded eight Covid-19 fatalities.

    Altogether 2,917 coronavirus patients have been discharged from various hospitals in the state. The discharge rate dipped slightly to 97.58 per cent from Sunday's 97.77 per cent.

    The number of active cases is 20,186 now, 3,148 more than what it was on Sunday.

    In the last 24 hours, 31,030 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in West Bengal taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,14,99,077, the bulletin said.

  • Jan 04, 2022 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    No move as of now to put curbs on suburban train travel: BMC official

    At present there was no proposal to put any restrictions on suburban train travel in Mumbai, a senior civic official said on Monday as the city records a surge in new coronavirus cases. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said though the number of daily COVID-19 cases and positivity rate have been increasing in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was working on preventive measures and was ready to handle any crisis.

    Talking to the media, he said at present there was no proposal to put any curbs on suburban train travel.

    If needed, the Maharashtra government will take a decision on the issue in consultation with the state task force on COVID-19 as it pertains to the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Kakani said.

  • Jan 04, 2022 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Arizona sees most new COVID-19 cases in a year

    Arizona health officials on Monday reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a year. The 14,192 new cases were the most ever tallied in a day except for Jan 3, 2020, when more than 17,000 cases were counted.

    The state Health Services Department said the new case count was boosted by lower than normal reporting on Sunday, when just 701 new cases were reported. However, the state said there has been a steep upward trend of cases in recent days.

    According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona has risen sharply over the past two weeks from 2,945 new cases per day on Dec 18 to 5,051 new cases per day on Jan 1.

  • Jan 04, 2022 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Starbucks says employees must get vaccine or test weekly

    Starbucks says its US workers must be fully vaccinated by Feb 9 or face a weekly COVID testing requirement. The Seattle-based coffee giant said Monday it was acting in response to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which issued a vaccine-or-test requirement for companies with more than 100 employees in November.

    The requirement, which has faced numerous court challenges, was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with the US Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider the requirement on Friday.

    Starbucks is requiring its 228,000 US employees to disclose their vaccination status by Jan 10.

  • Jan 04, 2022 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Ontario shuts schools, indoor dining, gyms amid infections

    All schools in Canada's most populous province will be shut down and move to online learning because of a record number of coronavirus infections fuelled by the ultra-contagious omicron variant, Ontario's premier has announced.

    Premier Doug Ford on Monday also announced the closure of indoor dining. Gyms and cinemas will also close and hospitals have also been told to pause all non-urgent surgeries.

    Ontario is locking down again, unlike the US cities and states. Like the many US, Ontario is seeing record new infections. Ford pointed to projections showing the total number of patients in hospitals would exceed capacity within a few weeks as Omicron is expected to tear through the population.

  • Jan 04, 2022 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    New cruises in Brazil suspended amid spread of omicron

    Cruise ship activity has been temporarily suspended along Brazil's shores until Jan 21 due to the spread of the coronavirus' omicron variant, according to a statement the federal government published Monday night. The decision came after a recommendation from the nation's health regulator, which said in a separate statement Monday night that it took into account the “spiralling increase of COVID-19 cases on board ships in recent days, which indicates a radical change in the epidemiological scenario”.

    The agency highlighted an “accentuated explosion” starting Dec 26, with almost 800 cases detected on cruise ships in just nine days — 25 times the total seen over the prior 55 days and likely stemming from spread of the omicron variant, it said.

  • Jan 04, 2022 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Schools, colleges closed in Goa till Jan 26

    Schools and colleges in Goa have been closed for physical sessions, in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases across the country. Authorities held a meeting of the COVID-19 Task Force on Monday to review the situation in the state.

    A member of Task Force, Dr Shekhar Salkar said to ANI, "After the meeting of the COVID Task Force, it has been decided to close physical sessions for classes 8 and 9 till January 26. Students of classes 10 to 12 have to come only for the vaccination. Colleges will also remain closed till January 26."

  • Jan 04, 2022 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Pakistan logs 708 fresh COVID-19 cases

    Pakistan has reported 708 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate rising up to 1.55 per cent, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Monday.

    "Statistics 3 Jan 22: Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 45,643 Positive Cases: 708 Positivity %: 1.55% Deaths: 2 Patients on Critical Care: 642," the NCOC said in a tweet.

  • Jan 04, 2022 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    30 test positive at Ashram school in Bhiwandi

    As many as 30 persons of an Ashram school in Bhiwandi tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

    Thane Municipal Corporation, in its notification, said, "30 persons including 28 students and 2 staff members of an Ashram school in Bhiwandi have tested positive for COVID-19."

    Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 12,160 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Monday. 

  • Jan 04, 2022 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    BMC issues fresh guidelines for sealing of buildings in Mumbai

    Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued fresh guidelines for sealing of the buildings in Mumbai wherein the whole building or a wing shall be sealed if more than 20 per cent of the occupied number of flats in the building or wing has COVID-19 patients.

    The guidelines shall come into effect from today, that is January 4, 2021.

    "With the continuous threat of rising cases of COVID-19 in the city of Mumbai in the past few days and detection of Variant of Concern (VoC) Omicron suggesting an increase in transmissibility, earlier guidelines issued on March 1, 2021, for sealed buildings stands revised," the order copy said.

  • Jan 04, 2022 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Schools, educational institutions in Telangana to be closed

    Schools and educational institutions in Telangana will remain closed from January 8 to January 16, Chief Minister's Office informed on Monday.

    "Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao has directed all educational institutions in the state to declare a holiday from January 8 to January 16," the CMO said.

    This decision was taken at a meeting convened by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to review the pandemic situation in view of the COVID-19 cases rising sharply in Telangana.

