Omicron LIVE Updates: Schools, educational institutions in Telangana to be closed from Jan 8 to 16

With the Covid positivity rate in Delhi rising to 6.5 per cent in the last 24 hours, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is deliberating over strengthening the already existing restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, including of the new variant Omicron.

Under the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP), of the DDMA, it is decided as to which activities would be allowed under what circumstances in case of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The DDMA, on December 29, said that it would continue the restrictions imposed under the 'yellow' alert. Under the yellow alert, the night curfew is imposed from 10 p.m. till 5 a.m. morning.