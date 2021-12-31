Omicron death in India: 52-year-old patient dies of heart attack in Pune; Maharashtra cases at 450

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Omicron death in India: 52-yr-old patient dies of heart attack in Pune; Maharashtra cases at 198

A 52-year-old man, who was infected with COVID-19 Omicron variant, died of a heart attack on Tuesday at Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune, as per the Public Health Department. The health department informed that the patient has a travel history to Nigeria.

"The death of this patient is due to non-COVID-19 reasons. Coincidentally, today's National Institute of Virology (NIV) report has revealed that he was infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19," added the health bulletin by the Public Health Department, Maharashtra.

The patient had been admitted to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital. He also had diabetes for the last 13 years, it said.

Meanwhile, as many as 198 new cases of COVID-19's Omicron variant were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday. The total number of Omicron cases in Maharashtra has mounted to 450. Of the 198 patients reported by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), 30 are international travellers, according to the bulletin.

But as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai reported 153 Omicron cases during the day, including 141 patients who had not traveled abroad recently. The difference in state and BMC figures could not be reconciled.

Maharashtra Government has capped the attendance at gatherings in open or closed spaces at 50, following a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

Not more than 100 persons in enclosed spaces and 250 persons in open spaces were allowed to attend a marriage function or a social, cultural, political and religious gathering earlier. The state government issued fresh guidelines on Thursday night, capping the number of attendees at these events to 50 persons.

ALSO READ | Covid cases skyrocketing in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, says Health Ministry

Latest India News