Omicron: Maharashtra mandates RT-PCR test or full vaccination for domestic travellers

As concerns rise for the new 'Omicron' Covid variant, the Maharashtra government on Saturday issued fresh restrictions and permissions for domestic and international travelers. While international travelers shall be governed by directions of Govt of India in this respect, domestic travelers shall either be fully vaccinated or carry an RT-PCR test valid for 72 hours.

A fully vaccinated person means anyone has been jabbed with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 14 days have elapsed since the administration. Apart from this, persons who have a medical condition that restricts them from taking the vaccine, need to show a certificate from a recognized doctor stating the same. Persons below the age of 18 also qualify for this category.

Wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, proper respiratory hygiene, and other rational behavior under the Covid protocol is also mandatory for all passengers.

Passengers from South Africa to be quarantined in Mumbai

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday said that all the passengers coming to the city from that country will be quarantined. The samples of these passengers will also be sent for genome sequencing, she said.

Talking to news agency PTI, Pednekar said the decision was taken in view of a huge new wave of COVID-19 in South Africa due to a new variant Omicron, which is highly contagious as compared to the past variants of the coronavirus.

"There is an increased risk of coronavirus in foreign countries, so those coming from outside will have to undergo genome tests," she said, adding that the Mumbai civic body is scheduled holding a meeting on this later on the day.

Pednekar, who is currently in Delhi, said that this step is taken as a precautionary measure considering the past experience of difficulty in controlling a COVID-19 wave once it starts.

Those flouting norms to be fined

The Maharashtra government has also said that any individual who will fail to follow the issued protocol shall be fined Rs. 500 for each instance of default. Also, organizations or premises that are supposed to impose the restrictions on their visitors, shall be fined Rs. 10,000 if they fail to do so.

If the organization itself fails to comply with the norms, they shall be fined Rs. 50,000 for each instance.

