Omicron alert! Karnataka's new rules for New Year 2022 celebrations. Check guidelines

The decision to prohibit mass gatherings was taken keeping in view the COVID-19 situation and the rising number of cases of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

Bengaluru Updated on: December 21, 2021 17:23 IST
Omicron alert! Karnataka prohibits parties, mass gatherings around New Year

Highlights

  • Mass gatherings are prohibited in Karnataka from December 30 to January 2.
  • The decision comes amid rising Omicron cases in the state.
  • As many as 19 cases of Omicron variant have been reported in Karnataka so far.

Amid rising number of Omicron cases in the state, the Karnataka government on Tuesday announced that no parties or mass gatherings would be permitted in the state from December 30 to January 2.

The decision was taken keeping in view the COVID-19 situation and the rising number of cases of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.  "We had a meeting with experts through video conference regarding the new year celebrations, keeping in mind the COVID-19 and Omicron related cases," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters.

Here's all you need to know:

  1. Mass gatherings will be prohibited in the national capital Bengaluru, as well as other parts of Karnataka.
  2. This will be applicable from December 30 to January 2, in light of the new year approaching and chances of mass gatherings.
  3. The CM has said that no parties or events like having Disc Jockeys at clubs and restaurants would be allowed.
  4. Clubs and restaurants will be allowed to operate only at 50 percent capacity.
  5. Similarly in apartments too, there will be no parties or DJs and residents' associations will have to ensure that the rules are not violated.

As many as 19 cases of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus have been reported so far in the state.

(With PTI Inputs)

