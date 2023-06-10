'Where was Arvind Kejriwal when Article 370 was scrapped?' Omar Abdullah's scathing attack at Delhi CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NC leader Omar Abdullah

Arvind Kejriwal's Opposition reach out against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in the national capital on Saturday hit the Omar Abdullah roadblock after the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister questioned Delhi CM's stance on the abrogation of Article 370. Arvind Kejriwal has been meeting many Opposition leaders amid efforts by the AAP to garner support against the Centre's ordinance.

"Where was Arvind Kejriwal when Article 370 was scrapped? He supported the govt that time and today he is asking for support from other parties," Omar Abdullah said.

Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, has been reaching out to leaders of non-BJP parties to garner their support against the ordinance so that the Centre's bid to replace it through a Bill is defeated when it is brought in Parliament. Till now, Kejriwal has met Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, Hemant Soren, MK Stalin, Sitaram Yechury, K. Chandrashekar Rao, Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar.

What is this ordinance

The Centre on May 19 had promulgated the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government had called a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services. The ordinance came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government. It seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the top court's May 11 verdict.

