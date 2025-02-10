Omar Abdullah meets Amit Shah in Delhi, discusses law and order issues in Jammu and Kashmir

Follow us on Image Source : X/@HMOINDIA Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss key issues concerning law and order in the Union Territory, along with proposed changes in industrial and tourism policies aimed at boosting these sectors.

CM updated Shah on situation in J-K

During the 30-minute meeting, officials stated that the Chief Minister updated Amit Shah on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in light of two recent incidents—the suicide of an individual in Kathua, Jammu, and the shooting of a truck driver who failed to stop at a checkpoint in Sopore, North Kashmir.

During the Monday meeting, the Chief Minister reportedly emphasised to the Home Minister the importance of gaining the trust of the people in the Union Territory. He also asserted that, as a public representative, his government should have a role in maintaining law and order, officials said.

Abdullah said that the last stages of militancy won’t be succeeded in vacuum, according to the officials. A strong votary of peaceful Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah has been emphasising that the situation in the UT cannot be normalised in a vacuum.

The meeting came a week after Shah chaired two back-to-back meetings in two days where the security situation of Jammu and Kashmir was discussed threadbare.

Discussion on potential changes in industrial and tourism policies

During Monday's meeting, officials said Abdullah also briefed the Home Minister about the business rules, which are expected to be reviewed by the MHA.

Since the erstwhile state was reorganized into two Union Territories in 2019, law and order has remained under the direct control of the central government.

Abdullah also discussed potential changes in industrial and tourism policies aimed at boosting the manufacturing sector and attracting more tourists.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Delhi HC grants two-day custody parole to jailed MP Engineer Rashid to attend Parliament

Also Read: Punjab: Seven rocket shells found from garbage dump in Patiala