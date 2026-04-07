Omar Abdullah comes down heavily on Khawaja Asif: 'Forget Kolkata, Pakistan could not reach even Delhi'

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday came down heavily on Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for his remarks on Kolkata and said forget Kolkata, Pakistan could not reach even Delhi during Operation Sindoor. Omar said all could see that aircraft in India are still flying, see what is the situation in Pakistan due to fuel shortage. He added that Pakistan should rather try to improve the relations.

Khawaja Asif warned any future conflict would not stay near border

Last week, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that any future conflict would not stay near the border and could reach deep inside India, naming Kolkata as a potential target.

"Not even a year has passed since the Operation Sindoor, why he is forcing us to make them remember what situation was there, leave aside Kolkata, they somehow reached Jammu, could do nothing significant, they could not reach the national capital, they should forget about going to Kolkata. It is in their favour if they try to improve the relations, because the sour relations don't hamper us as much as it affect them. You could see that our aircraft are still flying, see what is the situation in Pakistan due to fuel shortage. They should rather try to improve the relations,” Omar Abdullah said.

Khawaja Asif earlier claimed there were indications of a possible “false flag” plot involving “their own men or Pakistanis in their detention”, suggesting bodies could be planted and blamed on terrorism. However, he did not offer any evidence.

India destroys terror infrastructure in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor

He said that if India tries again, they will face even greater humiliation than last year. “This time, the conflict will not remain limited to 200 to 250 km. We will enter their territory and strike them inside their own homes,” he said.

It should be noted that India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan with missile and drone strikes. On the other hand, Pakistan also responded with artillery, drones and missiles, but could not succeed.

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