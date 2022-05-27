Om Prakash Chautala sentenced to jail for four years in DA case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former CM of Haryana Om Prakash Chautala

Om Prakash Chautala, the former chief minister of Haryana, was on Friday sentenced to jail for four years by a Special CBI Court in Delhi in a disproportionate assets (DA) case. The court also imposed Rs 50 lakh fine on Chautala (87) and directed the CBI to confiscate his four properties.

The CBI had in 2005 lodged the case against Chautala. The agency filed a charge sheet on March 26, 2010, accusing Chautala of amassing assets worth Rs 6.09 crore, much disproportionate to his legitimate income, between 1993 and 2006. Chautala served as the Chief Minister of Haryana for four times between 1989 and 2005.

According to the CBI, while functioning as Chief Minister of Haryana during the period from July 24, 1999, to March 5, 2005, in collusion with his family members and others, accumulated assets, immovable and movable, disproportionate to his known lawful sources of income, in his name, in the names of his family members.

In May 2019, the Enforcement Directorate had attached over Rs 3.6 crore worth of properties of the former Chief Minister located in New Delhi, Panchkula, and Sirsa.

In January 2013, a court sentenced Om Prakash Chautala and his son Ajay Singh Chautala to ten years' imprisonment under various provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. Chautala was found guilty of illegally recruiting over 3,000 unqualified teachers. Though out on parole, Chautala was released from the Tihar Jail on July 2, 2021 from a 10-year prison sentence after completing the due formalities.

Chautala's grandson Dushyant Chautala is the Deputy Chief Minister in the ruling alliance government of the BJP and JJP in Haryana.

READ MORE: Ex-Haryana CM Chautala finally clears Class 10 English paper

Latest India News