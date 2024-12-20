Om Prakash Chautala dies: Haryana CM Saini, Yogi, Kharge pay tribute to veteran INLD leader

Follow us on Image Source : X Om Prakash Chautala dies at 89.

Former Haryana chief minister and veteran leader of the India National Lok Dal (INLD), Om Prakash Chautala, passed away at the age of 89 at his residence in Gurugram. Expressing his grief over Chautala's demise, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini said that it was an irreparable loss for the politics of the country and Haryana.

"The demise of INLD supremo and former Chief Minister of Haryana Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala ji is extremely sad. My humble tribute to him. He served the state and society throughout his life. This is an irreparable loss for the politics of the country and Haryana state. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow," Saini posted on social media platform, X.

Political leaders react:

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in his tribute wrote, "The demise of former Chief Minister of Haryana Shri Om Prakash Chautala ji is extremely sad. Humble tribute to him! I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place in his lotus feet and provide strength to the bereaved family and their grief-stricken supporters to bear this immense loss."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The news of the demise of former Haryana Chief Minister and senior leader Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala is sad. He made a significant contribution to the service of Haryana and the country. In this hour of grief, we express our deepest condolences to his family and supporters and pray for the peace of the departed soul."

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, "The news of the demise of former Haryana Chief Minister and our colleague in the Assembly, Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala ji is sad. We had family relations with him and during his tenure as Chief Minister, he contributed a lot to the development of the state. I pay my tribute to the departed soul and express my deepest condolences to the family. I pray to God to give strength to the family in this hour of grief."