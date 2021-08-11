Deadlock affected functioning of the House that achieved 122% productivity in last 2 yrs: Birla

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Deadlock affected functioning of the House which had achieved 122% productivity in last 2 yrs: Birla

Expressing anguish over the disruptions in Lok Sabha proceedings during the Monsoon session, Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said that he will once again have a discussion with leaders of all parties. He also expressed concern about the productivity of the House. Earlier in the day he had said that he was "extremely hurt" and voiced hope that parties will, through consensus, ensure that members follow the rules strictly and maintain the dignity of the House.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before schedule, after Opposition protests over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and other issues continuously marred the proceedings since the start of the session on July 19.

Expressing concern about the productivity of the House, the Speaker said, "Productivity of this Lok Sabha session didn't go as per my expectations. In last 2 years, the House achieved 122% productivity. I always try to maintain a high level of productivity of the House. The deadlock affected the functioning in this session."

"I will have a discussion with leaders of all parties & urge them to appeal to their MPs to behave according to the parliamentary rules & procedures. I hope it will yield positive results," he added.

Rajya Sabha adjourned briefly

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned briefly amid opposition members creating uproar as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill 2021 for consideration and passage.

Soon after the Upper House passed the constitutional amendment bill to restore the powers of the states to make their own OBC list, the Chair called for taking up the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill 2021.

As the minister moved the bill, several opposition members trooped into the Well of the House raising slogans and throwing papers in the air.

