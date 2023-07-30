'Issues should be discussed in assemblies, Parliament but...': Om Birla

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla speaks during inauguration of new building of Assam Legislative Assembly

Speaker on Parliament disruption: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday (July 30) said that serious issues should be discussed in the state Assemblies and Parliament but there should not be any disruption.

The Speaker’s remarks came in the backdrop of the ongoing deadlock with the Opposition in the Parliament over the Manipur issue.

Addressing MPs, MLAs from northeastern states and other dignitaries after inaugurating the new Assam legislative assembly building here, he said agreement and disagreements on issues are a speciality of India's democracy.

"In the temple of democracy, there should be debates, discussions, dialogue and interactions on every serious issue. But there should not be any disruption or impasse in state legislative assemblies and Lok Sabha. This is my request," Birla said.

He said that the people have a lot of expectations from the state assemblies and Lok Sabha where they send their representatives with a lot of hopes.

The Speaker described the new Assam Assembly building as “historic” and said that it will become a powerful medium of the "new journey" of the state legislature.

“Legislative assemblies are not just buildings but a sacred place for the legislators to work for social welfare and to bring change in the life of the last man in society. We will have to fulfil people's expectations and dreams and create new records,” he said.

Birla said that India has progressed both in terms of democracy and demography today.

Birla said the new building stands as an embodiment of the aspirations and welfare of people.

He acknowledged the contributions of Assam's first chief minister Gopinath Bordoloi and other leaders of the state in strengthening democracy there.

"We should be grateful for their immense contribution and must draw inspiration from their life and works."

Touching upon the history of the democratic process in Assam, Birla said the old building stood as a witness to the democratic journey of the state.

In the 75 years since the country's Independence, he said, the building has seen many transformative laws which were the outcome of discussion and dialogue.

Drawing a parallel with the new Parliament building in Delhi, Birla said the Assam Legislative building was not only a symbol of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' but also an embodiment of a self-reliant Assam.

(With PTI inputs)

