Old video of Akhilesh Yadav's heated roadside spat with Anirudhacharya goes viral | Watch

New Delhi:

An old video featuring Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya Maharaj has gone viral on social media, reigniting political and religious discussions. The clip dates back to 2023, when Aniruddhacharya Maharaj was walking along an expressway while returning from Agra. During his journey, he encountered Akhilesh Yadav, who was travelling on the same route.

In the video, Akhilesh Yadav questions the use of the word ‘Shudra’, prompting a response from Aniruddhacharya Maharaj that did not appear to satisfy Yadav. The former chief minister is then heard saying, “From today, our path and your path are different.” The remark quickly caught public attention and became a point of intense debate online.

Spiritual leader responds to resurfaced video

After the video resurfaced, Aniruddhacharya Maharaj addressed the controversy while speaking to his followers. He questioned whether Akhilesh Yadav would have made a similar remark to a Muslim, saying, “I want to ask Akhilesh Yadav, can he say the same thing to a Muslim – that our path and your path are different?”

He went on to criticise Yadav’s approach, saying, “You have been the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. When the thinking of a king is like this, one can guess the direction of the state.” According to him, he had not made any objectionable statement during their meeting and claimed that Akhilesh brought up the issue himself.

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj also alleged that the incident reflected “ill-will” towards Sanatan saints and accused the politician of displaying a narrow mindset. His comments, along with the resurfaced video, have triggered sharp reactions across social media.

Supporters of both Akhilesh Yadav and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj have taken to various platforms to express their opinions. While some see Yadav’s remark as a political stand, others have criticised it as disrespectful to Hindu religious figures.

About Aniruddhacharya Maharaj

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj is a prominent spiritual leader with a large following across India. Known for his religious discourses, he maintains a strong presence among devotees and is widely respected in spiritual circles.