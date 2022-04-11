Official Twitter handle of Punjab Congress hacked, random tweets put out

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@INCPUNJAB Official Twitter handle of Punjab Congress hacked

The official Twitter handle of the Punjab Congress was hacked on Monday morning.

The hackers removed the profile picture and posted random tweets. One such tweet read, "In celebration of the reveal of the Beanz Official collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 24 hours! Claim your Beanz."

Just two days back, the handle of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's office posted random tweets after it was hacked.

