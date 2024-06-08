'Pandian not my successor, people will decide on this': Outgoing Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Outgoing Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with his close aide VK Pandian

Outgoing Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said that his close aide and BJD leader VK Pandian is not his "successor" adding that the people of the state would decide on this.

During a conversation with reporters, Patnaik said, "I would like to say that Mr Pandian has also worked and helped in health, education, sports, and our program of temple restoration. Mr Pandian joined the party but has not had any posts. I have always clearly said that when they asked me about my successor, I said clearly that it was not Mr. Pandian. I repeat it. The people of Odisha will decide my successor."

Patnaik further expressed gratitude towards the people of Odisha, stating, "My deep gratitude to the people of Odisha, for blessing me time and again, showering me with their blessings. Also, I think that we have always tried to do an excellent job and we have much to be proud of in our government and our party."

BJP raised the issue during election campaign

Notably, the issue was vigorously raised by the Bharatiya Janta Party and its leaders during the election campaign in Odisha. After a viral clip of Pandian hiding the shivering hand of Patnaik went viral during the polls, BJP leader and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he shuddered to imagine the level of control Pandian was exercising over the “future of Odisha”.

Showing respect for people’s mandate and acknowledging the loss, Patnaik said, "That is in the people's hands. In a democracy, you either win or lose. Having been defeated after a long time, we must always take the verdict of the people gracefully. I have always said that the four and a half crore people of Odisha are my family and I will continue to serve them in whichever way I can."

Patnaik praises Pandian for his work

Shielding Pandiyan, he said, "It has also come to my attention that there has been some criticism of Mr. Pandian. This is unfortunate. As an officer, he did excellent work. He did an excellent job helping with the two cyclones and the COVID-19 epidemic in our state. Later, he retired from bureaucracy and joined my party and he has contributed largely to that by doing excellent work. He is a person of integrity and honesty and he should be respected for that."

In recently concluded elections, the BJP secured 78 seats in the 147-seat assembly while the BJD secured 51 seats. The Indian National Congress secured 14 seats. Meanwhile in Lok Sabha elections also, BJP swept the state with 20 out of 21 seats.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Patnaik reacts to BJP's jibe over 'controlling hand' after his video with Pandian goes viral