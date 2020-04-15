Odisha unveils two coronavirus-dedicated hospitals, 34 more in the pipeline

Image Source : ODISHA CM TWITTER HANDLE State officials inspecting the coronavirus-dedicated hospitals in Bhawanipatna on Wednesday

The Odisha government on Wednesday inaugurated two of its first 36 hospitals, which will be dedicated entirely to treat patients affected by coronavirus. The announcement was made by the state chief minister Naveen Patnaik through his official Twitter handle.

The first two hospitals, the videos of which were shared by Patnaik, have come up in the Subarnapur and Kendrapara districts of the state. On his Twitter handle, Patnaik congratulated the district officials from both the districts for establishing the hospitals in a record time period.

Appreciate @DM_Subarnapur for making dedicated 200 bed Covid Health Centre, with 46 cabins, functional in short time. The standalone hospital will treat #COVID19 patients in this part of the state, further strengthening #Odisha’s fight against the pandemic.

#OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/gVNu1PwSEm — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 15, 2020

Appreciate @dmkendrapara for making ready 100-bed Odisha Covid Hospital with 10 ICUs in short span, strengthening #Odisha’s fight against #COVID19. Commend #SUM Hospital for joining hands for free of cost hospital to treat #COVID19 patients, funded from #CMRF #OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/veZINuh63K — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 15, 2020

Odisha is striving towards having 36-dedicated hospitals to tackle the onslaught of coronavirus in the state, which will cover all the 30 districts in the state. According to state officials, these facilities, once up and running, will have a combined capacity of 6,000 beds.

Giving an update on the development of the remaining hospitals, Patnaik shared images of state officials inspecting the upcoming facilities in Sambalpur and Bhawanipatna (Kalahandi district).

Odisha has so far witnessed 60 coronavirus infections, resulting in a single death.

Also read: 170 districts identified as coronavirus 'hotspots', 207 as 'not-hotspots'

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage