Odisha train tragedy: Around 200 people still being treated; 101 bodies yet to be identified

Odisha train tragedy: In a latest update to the tragic train accident in Odisha, officials said that around 200 people are still being treated in various hospitals, while 101 bodies are yet to be identified. The devastating collision, involving two passenger trains and a freight train, took the lives of at least 278 people and caused injuries to over 1100 others in Balasore on June 2.

"About 1,100 people were injured in the accident, out of which about 900 people were discharged after treatment. Around 200 people are being treated in various hospitals in the state. Out of 278 people who died in the accident, 101 bodies are yet to be identified," Divisional Railway Manager of the Eastern Central Railways Rinkesh Roy told ANI.

BMC's helpline number receives over 200 calls

Vijay Amrit Kulange, Commissioner, of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation said that BMC's helpline number 1929 has received more than 200 calls so far. "Of the total 193 bodies kept in Bhubaneswar, 80 bodies have been identified. 55 bodies have been handed over to the relatives. The dead bodies are being identified and handed over to the relatives," he added.

Indian Railways facilitates identification of the deceased

Meanwhile, in order to facilitate the families of those who are still unaware of the whereabouts of their relatives in the unfortunate Rail accident in Bahanaga, Odisha, Indian Railways with the support of the Odisha government has taken the initiative to locate them.

The family members/relatives/friends and well-wishers of the passengers affected in this unfortunate accident can identify using the link of photos of the deceased, lists of passengers admitted in different hospitals and also about unidentified bodies using the following details:

Link of Photos of the deceased in Tragic Bahanaga Rail Accident in Odisha:

Link of Lists-of-Passengers-Undergoing-Treatment-in-Different-Hospitals:

Link of Unidentified persons under treatment at SCB Cuttack:

About the horrific accident

It should be mentioned here that at least 278 people were killed and about 1100 injured in a horrific train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. The train crash, one of the deadliest in India in recent times, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district around 7 pm on Friday (June 2).

Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on the adjacent track. A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed. As rescue operations are underway, gas cutters are also being used to bring out the bodies from under the derailed coaches.

(With inputs from agencies)

