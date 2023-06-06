Odisha train crash: 40 bodies recovered have no visible injury marks... how they die?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Odisha train crash

Odisha Train Crash: In a major development into Odisha's triple train accident, the CBI on Tuesday has taken over the Balasore GRP case No. 64 registered by Odisha Police. Meanwhile, the GRP claimed that 40 bodes that were recovered from the Coromandel Express may have died of electrocution as there were no visible injury marks.

How the passengers died of electrocution?

It is indicated in an FIR registered at the Government Railway Police station at Balasore that live overhead wires snapped when the trains crashed and entangled with a few coaches electrocuting the passengers.

Sub-inspector of Police, P Kumar Nayak in his FIR said, “Many passengers succumbed to injuries caused due to the collision and electrocution (after) coming in contact with overhead LT (low tension) line.”

"The overhead wires snapped as coaches which toppled over during the triple train accident overturned electrical masts," said officials.

Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a stationary goods train were involved in the horrific incident that occurred on June 2 claiming 275 lives.

