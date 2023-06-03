Odisha Train Accident: North Western Railway issues helpline numbers, death toll at 288

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Odisha Train Accident

Odisha Train Accident: In view of the heart-wrenching train accident in Odisha's Balasore, for the convenience of passengers, the North Western Railway issued helpline numbers on Saturday. Passengers or the general public can get related information on numbers 0141-2725806 and 0141-2725804. As per the railway official, the death toll in Friday's train accident has climbed to 288. The official further said 803 people were injured in the accident. Of them, 56 suffered grievous injuries. Three trains -- Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train -- were involved in the accident.

Helpdesk opened at SHM, HWH, KGP & BLS

HWH - 03326382217

KGP- 8972073925, 9332392339

BLS - 8249591559, 7978418322

SHM - 9903370746

Helpline numbers set up by SCR:

SCR Hqrs, Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad: 040 - 27788516

Vijayawada Rly Station 0866 - 2576924

Rajahmundry Rly Stn: 0883 - 2420541

Renigunta Railway Stn: 9949198414

Tirupati Railway Stn: 7815915571

Other helpline numbers-

Howrah Helpline Number: 033-26382217

Kharagpur Helpline Number: 8972073925 & 9332392339

Balasore Helpline Number: 8249591559 & 7978418322

Shalimar Helpline Number: 9903370746

Bhadrak helpline number in connection with derailment: 7894099570 and 9337116973

PM Modi turns emotional

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the train accident site in Balasore and carried out an inspection with Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan. The accident, involving three trains, is one of the worst in the country that took place in Balasore district on Friday night. The accident killed at least 261 people also injured more than 900 people. Earlier in the day, the PM also convened a meeting to review the situation.

A visibly emotional PM Modi after meeting the injured said, "It's a painful incident. Govt will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. It's a serious incident, and instructions are issued for probes from every angle. Those found guilty will be punished stringently. The railway is working towards track restoration. I met the injured victims."

