Spiritual leader Morari Bapu donates whopping amount for Odisha train tragedy

Odisha Train Accident: Triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore district sent shockwaves through the country occurred on the evening of June 2. The train tragedy has claimed 275 lives and more than 1000 people were injured. Centre with the support of the state government in providing all support to the injured and the family of the deceased. Meanwhile, repair work on the track is underway. In between, when the famous spiritual leader and a renowned exponent of the Ram Charit Manas get to know about the tragedy, he expressed condolence for the deceased and announced an aid amount of Rs 50 lakh.

Morari Bapu had prayed for the deceased

Morari Bapu was in Kolkata when he get to know about the Balasore train tragedy. Earlier on June 3, he expressed his grief and offered the assistance of Rs 50 lakh. Morari Bapu had prayed for the Nirvana of all the deceased.

The government on Sunday revised the death toll, and as per the updates, the Odisha train crash claimed 275 lives. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday while interacting with reporters asserted that Railway Board is recommending a CBI probe into the Balasore Train Tragedy that claimed 275 lives. The incident, one of the deadliest train accidents in India happened on June 2. “We have recommended a CBI probe into the triple train accident that claimed 275 lives and left over 1,000 injured,” Vaishnaw told reporters in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening.

All support is being provided

All support to the injured patients is being provided by the Centre with the support of the state government to injured who are admitted to various hospitals in Balasore, Cuttack, and Bhubaneswar.

“Patients are being given all facilities in hospitals. There are teams of doctors who are taking care of patients round-the-clock,” Vaishnaw said. He said the government was trying to get in touch with the families of the deceased. “We are trying to get in touch with families of the dead,” the Minister added.

Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah super fast and a goods train — were involved in an accident, which is now being described as one of India’s worst train accidents.

