Sunday, June 04, 2023
     
Odisha train accident Live UPDATES: Restoration work continues with 1000+ manpower; death toll climbs to 288

The preliminary inquiry report indicate that a human error may be behind the tragedy.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal New Delhi Updated on: June 04, 2023 6:53 IST
Odisha train accident
Image Source : PTI Restoration work continues with 1000+ manpower working

Odisha train accident: As many as 288 were killed and over 1,100 injured after an accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore district. The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, which were carrying around 2,500 passengers, and a goods train occurred around 7 PM on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar. Twenty-one coaches were derailed and severely damaged in the accident, trapping hundreds of passengers. Both passenger trains were at a high speed and it has been cited by experts as one of the main reasons for the high number of casualties.

The official toll in the devastating train accident mounted to 288 so far, with 747 people injured along with 56 grievously injured so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the accident site and was briefed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as well as officers of the disaster management teams. He also met some of the injured in the hospital. The restoration work is underway at the accident site with 1000+ manpower engaged. The preliminary inquiry report indicate that a human error may be behind the tragedy. Reports indicate that the Coromandel Express was given a green signal to proceed on the main line towards Chennai, but due to a human error, was sent on the loop line where a goods train was standing.

Live updates :Odisha train accident

  • Jun 04, 2023 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw takes stock of restoration work

    Odisha: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw takes stock of the restoration work that is underway overnight at the site where Balasore train accident took place.

  • Jun 04, 2023 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Helpline numbers for Odisha train tragedy

    Helpline numbers for Balasore, Odisha Train Accident.

  • Jun 04, 2023 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Restoration work at Odisha triple-train crash site underway

    Odisha: Restoration work underway at the site of horrific Balasore Train Accident. As per the Railway Ministry, 1000+ manpower engaged in the work. More than 7 Poclain Machines, 2 Accident Relief Trains, 3-4  Railway and Road Cranes deployed for early restoration.

  • Jun 04, 2023 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM lauds NDRF, ODRAF, police, local authorities for rescue and restoration work in Odisha's Balasore

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the accident site. He also met some of the injured in the hospital. Later, he lauded the teams of railways, NDRF, ODRAF, local authorities, police, fire service, volunteers and others, who helped in the rescue and restoration work at the accident site in Balasore. 

    "I commend each and every person belonging to the teams of railways, NDRF, ODRAF, local authorities, police, fire service, volunteers and others who are working tirelessly on the ground and strengthening the rescue ops. Proud of their dedication," he tweeted.

