'So many people died, truth must come out,' says Mamata Banerjee on Odisha Train Tragedy

Odisha Train Accident: Days after a horrific train tragedy in Odisha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited injured passengers of the ill-fated Coromandel Express in Cuttack who are admitted in different hospitls. Earlier on Monday Banerjee paid last respect to those who lost their lives in the triple train accident. After meeting the victims the TMC supremo held a conversation with media persons there. She asserted that Odisha and West Bengal governments are working hand-in-hand to provide all support to the victims.

Banerjee who had been Railway Minister two times in 1999 and 2009 on Monday during her interaction with the media persons informed that a total of 103 bodies belonging to West Bengal have been identified. Around 97 people are under treatment and 31 are still missing, she added. “We are trying to help the injured passengers in all possible ways and had already dispatched teams of doctors, nurses and officers to take care of the injured passengers on the night of the accident on June 2,” she told reporters here.

"Odisha and West Bengal govt are working together. They are providing free treatment. 103 bodies belonging to West Bengal have been identified and 97 people are under treatment and 31 are missing," West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said on Balasore Train Tragedy. “Some have lost their limbs, some of them have lost their eyes. It’s such a tragedy that cannot be described through words,” she told reporters.

Banerjee further said that "So many people have died, the truth must come out." “I have already announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the critically injured. Around 900 people who were travelling in the train and are going through mental and physical stress will be given Rs 10,000,” she said.

Earlier in 1999, Mamata Banerjee served as Railway Minister in the BJP-led NDA government. In 2009, she took charge of the railways for the second time under the UPA-II government.

