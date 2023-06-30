Odisha train accident aftermath: South Eastern Railway's Gen Manager Archana Joshi removed from her post

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Odisha train accident

Odisha train accident: Almost a month after the ghastly train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore district, South Eastern Railway's General Manager Archana Joshi has been removed from her post. Indian Railway said in a statement that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Anil Kumar Mishra to become the new General Manager of South Eastern Railway.

The crash in the Balasore district involving three trains is one of the worst rail accidents in India in nearly three decades. The accident on June 2 left nearly 300 people dead and more than 1,100 others injured.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw holds a meeting

Earlier on June 20, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a meeting with the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police and State government officials in Balasore. The minister announced Rs 1 crore from his MP local area development (LAD) fund and another Rs 1 crore from Railways funds for the development of Bahanaga village and the hospital there.

It is noteworthy that Ashwini Vaishnaw has experience in disaster management as a collector of the district of Balasore, Vaishnaw has handled the super cyclone crisis in the past. Vaishnaw also reached the accident site in Balasore after a few hours of the accident leading a team of over 2300 officials to ensure the restoration of the rail line and the successful completion of rescue and relief operations.

Odisha train tragedy

Of the 293 persons killed in the accident involving Shalimar-Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a stationary goods train, 287 had died on the spot while six others succumbed to their injuries in hospitals.

The accident took place near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district on June 2 evening. While most of the bodies were handed over to their families, 81 of them could not be identified due to their multiple claimants and have been preserved in four separate containers procured from Paradip Port.

