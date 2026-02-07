Odisha to establish Sovereign AI Park, signs key MoU with Sarvam The Odisha government has said that this initiative, signed in presence of President Murmu on Friday, will position the state as India’s leading provider of sovereign AI and compute capacity.

Bhubaneswar:

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi-led Odisha government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sarvam AI to establish a Sovereign AI Capacity Hub in the state. The signing of the MoU, which happened in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu on the sidelines of the Black Swan Summit 2026 on Friday, is aimed at helping the state advance into the domain of digital intelligence and emerging technologies.



According to the Odisha government, this initiative will position Odisha as India’s leading provider of sovereign AI and compute capacity. It noted that the proposed infrastructure has a dual strategic purpose.

First, it will function as a state-level AI public utility, enabling the deployment of advanced AI applications in Odisha’s priority sectors such as mining, heavy industries, and skilling. The Odisha government said that the vision AI solutions will enhance safety, operational compliance, and efficiency at industrial sites, while Odia-to-English voice-enabled tools will strengthen job readiness and skill development for the youth.

Second, Odisha is emerging as a key contributor to India’s national AI ecosystem by establishing itself as the country’s compute backbone. Thus, the proposed infrastructure will anchor a nationwide compute grid and Odisha will provide reliable, production-grade AI capacity to other state, the Majhi government said.

The initiative will likely generate more than 5,000 high-skilled direct and indirect employment opportunities, and Odisha will provide the infrastructure and talent required to lead the AI revolution in the country, the government said.

The MoU marks the foundation for the development of a Full-Stack Sovereign AI Park in Odisha — a purpose-built innovation district integrating compute infrastructure, talent development, research, startups, global enterprises, and government use cases within a single integrated physical campus.

In addition, the initiative envisions the deployment of population-scale, voice-enabled AI applications across critical sectors such as education, agriculture, healthcare, e-governance, and public safety, the government said, adding that these systems are intended to strengthen last-mile delivery of government schemes by enabling citizens—particularly in rural, tribal, and low-literacy contexts—to access information on entitlements, benefits, and grievance redressal through simple conversational interfaces.

This initiative reaffirms Odisha’s commitment to inclusive, sovereign, and future-ready technological leadership, ensuring that the State remains at the forefront of India’s AI-driven transformation, the state government noted.