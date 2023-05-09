Follow us on Image Source : PTI Odisha: Three Maoists killed in encounter with police in Kalahandi, DSP injured

An encounter with police personnel in Odisha's Kalahandi district resulted in the deaths of at least three Maoists. In the Taperenga-Ludengad forest under the M. Rampur police limits, police officers and ultras reportedly engaged in a fierce encounter, according to initial reports on Tuesday.

"At least three Maoists were killed in an encounter with police personnel in Kalahandi district. The encounter took place in Taperenga-Lubengad forest under Madanpur -Rampur police limits. A police official also sustained critical injuries during the encounter and has been admitted to Bhima Bhoi hospital in Bolangir. One AK 47 Rifle also sized from the spot," said Abhilash G, Kalahandi SP, as quoted by ANI.

The trading of fire happened in the extremely early times during a combing operation. One Deputy Superintendent of Police, according to sources, also suffered serious injuries in the fight. The DSP has been admitted to Bolangir's Bhima Bhoi hospital.

The combing operation was launched in the area in anticipation of the Maoist campaign, which lasted for a week, as part of their plan to regroup in the area.

In light of the recent naxal attack in Chhattisgarh, in which 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and a civilian driver were killed on April 26, the anti-Maoist operation gains significance.

Senior members of the Odisha Police had issued an alert in the state's bordering areas following the Chhattisgarh naxal attack. According to Amitabh Thakur, ADG (Operations), the alert was issued on May 2 in the Bargarh and Kalahandi districts.

Prior to the Chhattisgarh naxal ambush, three districts—Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, and Nuapada—were placed on high alert.

