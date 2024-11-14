Odisha teacher dies while singing on Children’s Day, students mistake collapse for fainting

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Odisha teacher dies while singing on Children Day

In a tragic incident at Palli Vikas Panchayat High School in the Kantabanji area of ​​Balangir district, the teacher collapsed in the middle of a lecture during Children’s Day celebrations. Initially, students thought he had fainted from exhaustion, but doctors pronounced him dead after he was taken to hospital, casting a shadow over the day’s celebrations.

Viral video captures teacher's final moments

A video recorded by a student showed the teacher singing for the children before the incident. The video, which has now gone viral, captured some excitement among students who were enjoying while watching the teacher. Moments later, he suddenly collapsed, and mood shifted from celebration to shock and sadness.

School in mourning

Fellow teachers and students later rushed the teacher to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A video has also emerged of teachers taking him in a car. His sudden death left the entire school in mourning.

Possible heart attack

Although the exact cause of death has not yet been established, it is suspected of a heart attack. A colleague said the teacher was giving a speech when he suddenly collapsed. He had taught at the school for more than 23 years. The exact cause will be determined after a post-mortem report.

