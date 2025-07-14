Odisha student self-immolation case: College principal arrested for alleged sexual harassment cover-up The 20-year-old college student set herself on fire on the campus of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, Balasore, on Saturday for allegedly being denied justice over "sexual harassment" by a teacher.

Bhubaneswar:

In a significant development in the shocking self-immolation attempt by a 20-year-old student, the suspended principal of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, Dilip Ghosh, was arrested on Monday. Police have charged Ghosh with abetting the student's attempted suicide. This arrest follows his suspension on July 12, the day of the tragic incident, which unfolded outside his office. The student's desperate act was reportedly a protest against the alleged denial of justice in a sexual harassment complaint she had filed against a teacher.

Accusations of harassment and administrative neglect

The victim, a second-year integrated BEd student, is currently in critical condition with 95% burn injuries, fighting for her life at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. She is on ventilator support, and dialysis has commenced. Her family has vehemently stated that college authorities pressured her to withdraw her sexual harassment complaint against Samira Kumar Sahu, the Head of Department in the Teacher Education section. Sahu, who is the prime accused in the sexual harassment case, was also arrested on July 12. Reports indicate that the college's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) was either not fully functional or its members were unaware of their inclusion, leading to a perceived lack of action on the student's complaint.

Widespread outrage and government action

The self-immolation incident has ignited widespread outrage across Odisha, prompting opposition parties to stage protests and demand the resignation of the state higher education minister. Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the circumstances leading to the incident and the steps taken to address the situation.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited AIIMS Bhubaneswar to assess the student's condition and assured her family of the government's full support and commitment to a thorough investigation. He stated that the government is ensuring the "best possible treatment" for the student, with a medical team working in coordination with specialists from AIIMS Delhi. The Chief Minister also pledged "strictest action" against all those found responsible. The state higher education department has appointed Firoj Padhi as the new principal of the college.

The arrests of both the principal and the HoD underscore the gravity of the allegations and the mounting pressure for accountability in this deeply distressing case.