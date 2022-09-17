Saturday, September 17, 2022
     
  4. Odisha: Speeding truck hits bus in Jharsuguda, leaves 6 dead

Odisha: Speeding truck hits bus in Jharsuguda, leaves 6 dead

Odisha news: The coal-laden truck collided with the bus head-on near Power House Chhak on the Jharsuguda bypass road.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Jharsuguda Updated on: September 17, 2022 10:09 IST
odisha accident
Image Source : PTI Odisha: Speeding truck hits bus in Jharsuguda, leaves 6 dead

Highlights

  • At least 6 people died as a speeding truck hit a bus in Odisha's Jharsuguda.
  • As per reports, the truck was coal-laden and hit the bus near the Rourkela bypass.
  • The coal-laden truck collided with the bus head-on near Power House Chhak.

Odisha news: At least 6 people died on Friday night as a speeding truck hit a bus in Odisha's Jharsuguda. As per reports, the truck was coal-laden and hit the bus near the Rourkela bypass on the Jharsuguda-Sambalpur Biju Expressway. At least 20 persons were left injured in the accident. 

As per information, the coal-laden truck collided with the bus head-on near Power House Chhak on the Jharsuguda bypass road. The bus was carrying employees from the JSW plant to Jharsuguda town.

The deceased were returning after completing their work in the plant when the mishap took place. The injured persons have been shifted to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla of Sambalpur.

"6 dead, over 20 injured as a bus carrying employees of a company met with an accident in Jharsuguda after a coal-laden truck collided with the bus. Most employees are severely injured. 10 people have been referred to a hospital in Burla, Sambalpur while 14 under treatment here," Jharsuguda Deputy Superintendent of Police N Mohapatra told ANI.

Jharsuguda DM and officials have reached the hospital as the death toll may increase.

(With ANI Inputs)

