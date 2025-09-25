Odisha: Six killed, several injured in bus-truck collision in Sundargarh According to Sub-Inspector Basudev Behera of K Balang Police Station, the bus was travelling from Rourkela to Koida at the time of the crash. The incident occurred when the bus was forced to take a detour due to road repairs.

Bhubaneswar:

As many as six persons, including two women, were killed after a truck collided with a bus carrying passengers in Odisha’s Sundargarh. The accident took place around 11 am on Thursday near K Balang Police Station on National Highway 520. Over 10 persons were injured in the incident.

"Five people were killed on the spot, and another succumbed to his injuries later. At least 10 others were critically injured," PTI quoted DIG Western Range, Brijesh Kumar Rai, as saying to the reporters.

The injured have been admitted to a government hospital in Rourkela for treatment.

"Those who are critically injured have been shifted to a government hospital in Rourkela, while others are undergoing treatment at Koida and Lahunipada health centres,” he added.

Bus took wrong route due to repair works

Local police, firefighters and emergency teams worked together to carry out a rescue operation following the accident.

The incident occurred when the bus was forced to take a detour due to road repairs.

According to Sub-Inspector Basudev Behera of K Balang Police Station, the bus was travelling from Rourkela to Koida at the time of the crash.

Naveen Patnaik expresses grief

BJD chief and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed anguish over the incident.

“The heartbreaking news of numerous lives lost and injuries sustained in the recent tragic accident near K. Balang in Sundargarh is distressing. I pray for the swift recovery of all the injured, along with the eternal peace of the departed souls. Along with this, I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members,” he posted on X.

Three killed in separate incidents in Jharkhand

Earlier on Wednesday, three individuals lost their lives in separate road accidents in Jharkhand’s Gumla, Giridih, and Koderma districts. The incidents occurred at different locations and times.

In Gumla district, a 32-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided head-on with a truck. The accident took place around 9 am near Kadara police station limits. Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.

Meanwhile, in Giridih district, a young student named Tridev Kumar Verma, aged 23, was fatally hit by a truck while he was on his way to the library. Tridev was from Hadodih Sonardih and police have confirmed his death in the accident.

Another fatal accident occurred in Koderma district, where a 55-year-old man was struck by a truck near Baghmara Chowk on the Koderma–Kowar main road. The incident happened under the jurisdiction of Jainagar police station.