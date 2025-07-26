Odisha: Class 10 hostel students found pregnant in Kandhamal district, police register FIR Sources revealed that suspicion arose among hostel authorities when the two girls did not turn up to collect their sanitary napkins, a regular practice overseen by the staff. This unusual behaviour prompted further inquiry, following which the girls were sent for medical checkups.

Bhubaneswar:

In a deeply disturbing development, two Class 10 girls residing in state-run hostels in Odisha’s Kandhamal district were found to be pregnant during routine medical check-ups, sparking concerns over the safety of minor girls in government-run institutions.

Pregnancies discovered after routine health checks

The pregnancies came to light during post-summer vacation health screenings conducted at two government residential girls’ high schools located in the Tumudibandh block of Kandhamal. Both girls had returned to their hostels just weeks earlier after the summer break.

According to sources, hostel authorities became suspicious after the girls failed to collect their sanitary napkins, a routine distribution managed by hostel staff. When questioned, the girls were referred for medical examination, which confirmed their pregnancies.

Police launch investigations, 2 FIRs registered

Police were immediately informed, and two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed. One case was registered at Kotgarh police station (Case No. 103/2025), and the other at Belghar police station (Case No. 64/2025).

“We have registered two cases and launched investigations,” said Ramendra Prasad, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Baliguda. “The circumstances leading to the pregnancies are being closely examined.”

Growing concerns over sexual exploitation

These incidents have further intensified concerns regarding the safety of girls in institutional care in Odisha. While investigations are ongoing, the revelations have raised alarm over possible sexual abuse and the adequacy of protection mechanisms in place at such facilities.

Separate attempted rape and murder case in Balasore

In another shocking incident reported from Balasore district, Berhampur police arrested four youths for attempting to kill a 20-year-old woman after failing to sexually assault her near a village pond.

According to police, the accused tried to smash the woman’s head with a stone, but she managed to escape and inform her family. A case has been registered, and all four suspects are in custody.

State authorities under pressure

The twin cases of underage pregnancies in hostels and attempted rape and murder have placed Odisha’s state machinery under renewed scrutiny, with calls for immediate action, accountability, and a review of safety protocols in state-run educational and residential facilities.