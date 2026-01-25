Odisha's Koraput administration withdraws Republic Day non-veg sale ban after public backlash The ban drew sharp reactions from the public and the trading community, many of whom questioned the rationale behind restricting food choices on a national holiday. Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka criticized the move on social media platform X.

New Delhi:

The Koraput district administration in Odisha on Sunday withdrew its order that had banned the sale of non-vegetarian food items on Republic Day, following widespread criticism from traders, locals, and political leaders. In a notification issued by the Collectorate, Collector Manoj Satyavan Mahajan revoked the January 23 directive that prohibited the sale of meat, chicken, fish, eggs, and other non-veg items on January 26. The withdrawal takes effect immediately.

Why was the ban controversial?

The ban drew sharp reactions from the public and the trading community, many of whom questioned the rationale behind restricting food choices on a national holiday. Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka criticized the move on social media platform X, calling it “arbitrary, exclusionary, and unconstitutional.”

He added, “An elected Republic cannot honour the Constitution by curbing constitutional freedoms. Why single out a tribal-dominated, culturally diverse district?” Defending the initial decision, Collector Mahajan said the order was issued following recommendations made during a Republic Day preparedness meeting.

According to him, a “larger section” of participants had supported the ban to maintain the sanctity of the national celebration.

Gandhian ideals cited during planning

The ban had been originally discussed during a January 7 meeting of public representatives. At that time, some members had suggested avoiding non-vegetarian food sales on Republic Day, citing Gandhian principles and the symbolic importance of the occasion.

With the withdrawal of the order, traders and residents have expressed relief, allowing normal business activity to continue ahead of Republic Day celebrations.