Rs 1.25-crore fine collected for not wearing masks in Odisha

Odisha police has collected fines totalling Rs 1.25 crore from people for not wearing face masks in public places, DGP Abhay said on Friday. Participating in a videoconference meeting with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the DGP said Rs 11.74 lakh was collected towards violation of social distancing norms and Rs 1.03 lakh for night curfew violations.

Abhay said 53 cases of domestic violence were found after communicating with 9,205 complainants during the lockdown period.

The Chief Minister appreciated the lockdown enforcement by the police and showing its humane face to help many poor migrants.

"I would like to appreciate all of you for the hard work you and your teams have put in the last 3 months for creating awareness amongst people and enforcing the lockdown," said Patnaik.

He appreciated the police efforts to come to the rescue of thousands of poor migrant workers walking on roads to return to their native villages and towns.

"My appeal for 'Zero walking inside Odisha' for inter-state migrants was implemented in letter and spirit because of systematic and coordinated hard work," he added.

The Chief Minister also recorded his sincere appreciation for the good work done by Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and Fire Service in relief and restoration operations in West Bengal after super cyclone Amphan.

