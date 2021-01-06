Odisha: Toxic gas leak at Rourkela Steel Plant, 4 workers dead

Image Source : FILE Odisha: Toxic gas leakage at Rourkela Steel Plant; 4 workers dead

At least four workers died on Wednesday and a few others fell ill after inhaling a toxic gas leaked from a unit at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of the state-run SAIL in Odisha. The mishap took place at the Coal Chemical Department of the RSP in the morning, when a total of 10 workers were on duty.

According to reports, the four were contractual workers engaged by a private company. The four workers died due to emission of carbon monoxide gas from the unit.

They were admitted to the ICU of the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) where they died and a few others are being treated in the RSP dispensary.

The RSP authorities have ordered a high-level probe into the mishap.

The four deceased were identified as Ganesh Chandra Paila (55), Rabindra Sahu (59), Abhimanyu Sah (33) and Bramhananda Panda (51), news agency PTI.

