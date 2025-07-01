Odisha officer assault: 3 arrested after video goes viral amid political row, Patnaik claims BJP's involvement A disturbing video shows the Additional Commissioner of the BMC, Ratnakar Sahoo, being dragged out of his office by a group of men, who repeatedly punched and kicked him, including blows to his face.

Bhubaneswar:

Three people have been arrested by the Odisha Police in late night crackdown in connection with the alleged assault of Ratnakar Sahoo, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner, who was was dragged out of his office and assault by a group of men in broad daylight on Monday. The incident triggered a political row after a video of the dramatic incident went viral, evoking backlash from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) whose chief Naveen Patnaik claimed involvement of BJP leaders.

DCP Jagmohan Meena said an FIR has been registered at the Kharvelnagar police station and three people identified as -- Jeevan Rout, Rashmi Mahapatra, and Debashis Pradhan have been arrested so far in connection with the assault case while further investigation is underway. He added that involvement of other persons is also being looked into.

What actually happened

High drama erupted at the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) office on Monday after a group of men assaulted Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo during a grievance hearing. A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows the men forcibly dragging Sahoo out of his office, kicking and hitting him, including blows to his face.

According to Sahoo, the attack took place around 11.30 am while he was conducting the scheduled hearing. He alleged that a group of five to six individuals, including BMC corporator Jeevan Raut, stormed into his chamber and confronted him over claims that he had misbehaved with "Jag bhai," reportedly a reference to BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan.

“As soon as the corporator entered, he asked if I had misbehaved with Jag bhai. When I denied it, the others with him began to shout, manhandled me, and dragged me out of my office. They assaulted me and tried to force me into their vehicle,” Sahoo said.

An official complaint was filed later.

Political row, Odisha officers threaten strike

The assaults sparked widespread protests and sharp political reactions across Odisha. In response to the incident, corporators from the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and BMC staff staged a road blockade on the Janpath Road, one of the busiest thoroughfares in the capital city.

The Odisha Administrative Service Association had also announced a decision to go on "mass leave" starting Tuesday in protest against the attack. However, the move was put on hold following a late-night meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. During the discussion, the chief minister assured the association that strict action would be taken against all those involved in the assault, regardless of their political influence.

Patnaik attacks BJP

Former chief minister BJD chief Naveen Patnaik expressed deep shock over what he described as the “brutal kicking and assault” of the senior civic official. Calling the incident “shameful,” Patnaik urged Chief Minister Majhi to take immediate and exemplary action, not only against those directly involved but also against any political leaders who may have "orchestrated and conspired" in the attack.