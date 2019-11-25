Image Source : PTI Odisha registered 1,865 rape cases and over 1,000 murders in 9 months

As many as 1,865 rapes and 1,079 murders were reported this year in Odisha, said a minister on Monday. Replying to a question, Minister of State for Home Dibyashankar Mishra told the Assembly that 1,865 rape cases, 1,079 murder cases and 406 dacoity cases have been registered up to September this year. He informed that 1,149 rapes including 604 rapes of minors were reported in the first six months (Jan-June) of the year.

Some 2,502 rape cases were registered in 2018 including 1,430 cases of sexual assault against minor girls, an average of four cases each day.

At least 1,073 rape cases were disposed off in 2018, while 197 persons were found guilty, which is an 18.35 per cent conviction rate, the minister said.

He informed that 876 cases ended with acquittals in 2018.

Mishra added that the state government has published a notification to set up 24 special courts to deal with cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Besides, steps are being taken to set up 21 special courts, he said.

ALSO READ | 16-year-old boy, ties cousin to bed, rapes her; arrested

ALSO READ | Horrific! Man tries to rape woman in Noida park, a group intervenes, then they rape her