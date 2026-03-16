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Odisha Rajya Sabha Election Results Live: Naveen Patnaik's big horse-trading allegations against BJP

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

Odisha Rajya Sabha Election Results 2026 Live: The BJP has nominated its state president Manmohan Samal and sitting Rajya Sabha member Sujeet Kumar for the upper house seats while former Union Minister Dilip Ray is contesting as an Independent with the support of the party.

Odisha Rajya Sabha Election Results 2026 Live
Odisha Rajya Sabha Election Results 2026 Live Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The voting for four Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha will conclude soon, five candidates are in the fray for the four seats. The voting process was earlier halted over a ballot paper dispute. The BJP has nominated its state president Manmohan Samal and sitting Rajya Sabha member Sujeet Kumar for the upper house seats while former Union Minister Dilip Ray is contesting as an Independent with the support of the party. 

Meanwhile, the opposition BJD has nominated party leader Santrupta Mishra and eminent physician Dr Datteswar Hota for the upper house seats. In the 147 member assembly, BJP has 79 MLAs and support of three independents while BJD has 48 members. The Congress has 14 MLAs and CPI(M) - one member.  

Elections for 37 seats in the Rajya Sabha across 10 states are being held today (March 16), as the terms of several sitting members are set to expire in April. The voting commenced at 9 am and will continue till 4 pm in the assembly complex, where MLAs have started casting their ballots. The counting of votes will begin at 5 pm today.  

Live updates :Odisha Rajya Sabha Election Results 2026 Live

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  • 4:44 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Odisha former CM Naveen Patnaik alleges horse trading

    The former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik told ANI, "I have spoken to most of you in the last few days about the BJP and their allies, for the horse trading they will do. They've collected a number of people who voted for them. Most of them have criminal pasts..." 

  • 4:30 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    10 oppositions MLAs cross-voted for BJP supported independent

    A huge setback for opposition in the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha as 10 oppositions MLAs cross-voted for BJP supported independent candidate Dilip Ray. As reported by OTV news, nearly 10 opposition MLAs did cross voting for BJP's independent candidate Dilip Ray; five from Biju Janatal Dal and three from Congress. 

     

  • 4:15 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How many votes required to secure a Rajya Sabha seat

    A candidate needs 30 first-preference votes to secure a Rajya Sabha seat in Odisha. The BJP has 79 MLAs in the 147-strong Odisha Assembly and can easily win two Rajya Sabha seats. The party is being supported by three independent MLAs, including Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo (Dharmasala), Bijaya Kumar Dalabehera (Baramba), and Sarada Prasad Padhan (Mahanga). 

     

  • 4:15 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BJP, BJD; party-wise MLAs

    In the 147 member assembly, BJP has 79 MLAs and support of three independents while BJD has 48 members. The Congress has 14 MLAs and CPI(M) - one member.   

  • 4:14 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BJD Rajya Sabha candidates

    The opposition BJD has nominated party leader Santrupta Mishra and eminent physician Dr Datteswar Hota for the upper house seats. 

  • 4:13 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BJP Rajya Sabha candidates

     The BJP has nominated its state president Manmohan Samal and sitting Rajya Sabha member Sujeet Kumar for the upper house seats while former Union Minister Dilip Ray is contesting as an Independent with the support of the party. 

  • 4:12 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Odisha Rajya Sabha elections

    Polling for four Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha took place on Monday, March 16, at the Odisha Assembly complex from 9 am to 4 pm, with the counting of votes scheduled to begin at 5 pm. 

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