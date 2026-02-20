Odisha presents Rs 3.10 lakh crore budget with focus on rural development, women empowerment

Bhubaneswar:

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday presented a Rs 3.10 lakh crore budget for 2026-27, with focus on agriculture, rural development and women empowerment. Out of the total outlay, Rs 1,80,000 crore has been earmarked for programme expenditure, around 58 per cent of the total budget estimates.

Administrative expenditure is proposed at Rs 1,14,000 crore

While presenting his government's third budget, CM Majhi said administrative expenditure is proposed at Rs 1,14,000 crore, while the outlay for Disaster Risk Management Funds is Rs 5,375 crore.

The capital outlay of Rs 72,100 crore estimated in the budget is 6.5 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and 23.3 per cent of the state budget, the CM said.

Odisha budget: Focus on women empowerment

"One of the visions of our government under women empowerment is to see every girl child complete graduation," he said, announcing a new scheme 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangal Yojana'.

As part of the scheme, a savings instrument of Rs 20,000 will be created in the name of girls born in families belonging to the economically weaker section. They will be provided Rs 1,00,001 on completion of graduation.

