Odisha postal recruitment scam: CBI launches extensive investigation, raids over 67 locations

Odisha postal recruitment scam: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an extensive investigation following a complaint from the Director of Postal Services, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Searches at over 67 locations have been conducted across various districts of Odisha, including Kalahandi, Nuapada, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Bhadrak. This massive operation involves more than 204 officials, including 122 officers from CBI and 82 personnel from other departments, highlighting the scale and seriousness of the investigation. The search teams are striving to uncover the interstate-organised gang responsible for providing these fake certificates.

CBI registered a regular case on May 9, 2023 under sections 120-B, 420, 468, and 471 read with 511 of the IPC, and section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) on complaint by Postal Department against 63 candidates of the Gramin Dak Sevak Exam, 2023 (Odisha Circle) & others including unknown officials of the postal department and unknown private persons.

The complaint concerns the recruitment process for 1,382 posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), for which online applications were invited on 27th January 2023. The minimum qualification required was a 10th pass certificate from any recognized board, with proficiency in the local language being mandatory. According to the procedure, applicants were required to upload their certificates and mark sheets to a centralized server. Selection was automated based on the marks secured in the 10th standard. Selected candidates were informed via SMS and email and were asked to report to the verifying authority within 15 days for document verification prior to their appointment.

During the verification process, the Odisha Postal Circle allegedly discovered that 63 candidates from various postal divisions, including Baleswar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, and Barhampur, had submitted forged or fake 10th pass certificates. These certificates were allegedly issued by the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Allahabad; West Bengal Board, Kolkata; Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi; among others. The complaint suggests alleged involvement of an interstate racket in creating and supplying these forged certificates in collusion with the candidates.

Investigation is continuing.