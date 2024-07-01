Odisha: Eight people fall ill in gas leak at Rourkela Steel Plant, rushed to hospital

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

Eight people fell ill in a gas leak incident at state-owned SAIL’s Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) in Odisha on Monday, an official said. The incident took place at blast furnace 5 of the steel plant, according to RSP's director in charge Atanu Bhowmick. The ill persons were immediately shifted to the Ispat General Hospital (IGH), he said.

Among them are an executive, a senior supervisor, another RSP employee and some outsourced staff, he added.

"I met all of them and they doing fine," Bhowmick said, adding that a committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

The incident happened when work was underway for a gas pipe connection, another official said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Ghaziabad: Three dead as fire breaks out due to gas leakage at under-construction house