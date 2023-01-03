Odisha: Mystery grows deeper as another Russian found dead in Jagatsinghpur, third in fortnight

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The third death took place in Jagatsinghpur district

Another Russian national namely Milyakov Sergey, chief engineer of the ship found dead onboard a cargo ship in Odisha, said a police official on Tuesday.

The mystery over the deaths in Odisha deepened as it was the third death of Russian national in the last 15 days.

The Russian was found dead in a ship anchored at Paradip Port in Jagatsinghpur district.

The 51-year-old man was the chief engineer of the vessel, M B Aldnah, which was on its way to Mumbai from Chittagong Port in Bangladesh via Paradip. He was found dead in his ship chamber around 4.30 am.

Police could not immediately ascertain the cause of the death.

Paradip Port Trust Chairman P L Haranand confirmed the death of the Russian engineer and said an investigation was underway.

Two Russians, including a lawmaker triggered several theories

Earlier, two Russian tourists, including a lawmaker, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rayagada town in southern Odisha in the latter half of December.

Pavel Antov (65), a lawmaker in Russia, died after allegedly falling from a hotel's third floor on December 24, while his friend Vladimir Bidenov (61) was found dead in his room on December 22. Both cases are being investigated by the Odisha Police.

What Odisha DGP said

Odisha DGP S K Bansal has said the probe into the recent death of two Russian nationals at a hotel in Rayagada is being conducted with an "open mind" and "no evidence of any foul play" has been found so far.

Two separate cases of unnatural deaths were registered at the Sadar Police Station in Rayagada.

There is "no evidence of any foul play so far" behind the death of the two Russians, the DGP said.

“Till now, we have not found anything suspicious into the incident… The investigation is being conducted with an open mind,” he said on Sunday.

Sleuths of the CID has also collected the burnt remnants of Antov and Bidenov from the cremation ground near Rayagada, which will be sent for forensic examination, according to an official statement.

The post-mortem report of the Russian MP indicated that he died of internal injury after a fall, while that of Bidenov pointed to a heart attack as the cause of death, police said.

The last rites of the two deceased were completed with the consent of their family members and the Russian Embassy.

A group of four Russians, including Antov and Bidenov, along with their Delhi-based tour guide Jitendra Singh, had reached Odisha on December 19, and checked-in to the hotel on December 21.

(With PTI input)

