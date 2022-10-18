Odisha: Man tied to two-wheeler, forced to run 2 km for failing to repay Rs 1,500 | Video

Follow us on Image Source : A GRAB FROM VIDEO The victim was punished as he failed to repay a loan taken from the accused

A shocking viral video is doing around on social media in which a man with tied hands to a two-wheeler is running on a busy road in Odisha's Cuttack.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Jagannath Behera, was tied to a two-wheeler and made to run for about two kilometers on a busy road just because he failed to repay Rs 1,500 on time.

Two people were arrested after the matter was reported to the police on Monday, police said.

"The accused were charged with wrongful confinement, kidnapping and attempt to murder," Cuttack city Deputy Commissioner of Police Pinak Mishra said here.

The hands of Behera were tied with a 12-feet-long rope, the other end of which was attached to the two-wheeler. He was forced to run behind it from Stuartpatna Square to Sutahat Square, a distance of more than two kilometres, for around 20 minutes on Sunday.

Some locals intervened at Sutahat Square and rescued the 22-year-old who had borrowed Rs 1,500 from one of the two accused last month for performing his grandfather's last rites, police said.

Behera promised to repay the money in 30 days but failed, leading to this 'punishment'. After Behera reported the matter to the police, the two accused were arrested.

Police have also seized the two-wheeler and the rope used by the two. The police are also questioning traffic constables on duty between the two-kilometre stretch on why they did not intervene to stop them.

