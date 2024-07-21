Odisha: Majhi govt's U-turn over renaming of Biju Patnaik Sports Award after criticism

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK//MOHANCHARANMAJHIBJP Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced that the state government's Biju Patnaik Sports Award would not be renamed. His clearification comes after severe criticism from the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Majhi said his government has not taken any formal decision to drop Biju Patnaik's name from the award.

Earlier, the Sports and Youth Services Department on Friday created a political stir after issuing guidelines for this year's award, renaming it 'Rajya Krida Samman'.

"My government respects the sons of the soil and therefore, there will be no change in the title of the sports award named after Biju Patnaik," the CM said asserting he came to know about the renaming from the media.

Biju Patnaik's contribution towards the state and the country was memorable, he added.

"Biju Patnaik Sports Award will continue as it is," the CM assertes.

The opposition BJD, headed by Biju Patnaik's son Naveen Patnaik, unleashed attacks on the BJP government for renaming the award.

Senior BJD MLA Arun Sahoo had said that Biju Patnaik, a noted aviator and a former CM of the state, was not an individual but an institution.

"He was a national asset and was honoured by three different countries.

By removing his name from a sports award, what does the BJP government want to prove?" he asked.

Reacting to it, BJP spokesperson Dillip Mallick had said the state government took the decision after thoroughly examining it.

"Not only Biju Patnaik but many legendary people and sports personalities have contributed to the development of sports in Odisha," he said.

The previous BJD government led by Naveen Patnaik instituted the award in 2001-2002 to felicitate sports personalities and excellence in sports journalism. The award is given in eight categories every year.

(With PTI inputs)

