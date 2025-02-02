Odisha: Kalahandi Police arrests eight-member inter-state robbery gang, recover Rs 3.51 crore

Follow us on Image Source : X Inter-state robbery gang busted

Odisha Police on Saturday arrested eight accused persons in connection with a robbery in a country liquor factory. The police busted an inter-state robbery gang and recovered Rs 3.51 crore of looted money from their possession. DGP YB Khurania said that the eight accused persons hail from neighbouring Jharkhand, and besides the cash amount, arms and ammunition and vehicles used in the crimes were also recovered.

Liquor factory loot

A robbery incident took place on the night of January 30 in a country liquor factory at Dharmagarh in Kalahandi district of Odisha. Eight armed miscreants entered the factory and allegedly threatened people working there. They looted a huge amount of cash from the liquor factory. A case was registered at Dharmagarh police station.

After robbery, the accused had fled in a van to Jharkhand.

The arrested accused were identified as Tahir Ansari, Hussain Khan, Jasim Khan, Samim Ansari, Basudev Gope, Pintu alias Alim, Anuj Kumar and Samim Ansari from Ranchi district of Jharkhand. The DGP said a special team was formed under the leadership of Kalahandi SP Abilash G to arrest the robbers and raids were conducted at various places.

During initial investigation, Odisha Police arrested two accused persons from the state on January 30 and the vehicle used in the crime was identified and seized in Jharkhand. The police had received information that the other accused had fled towards Jharkhand. On January 31, the remaining accused were arrested in Jharkhand, the DGP said.

The DGP said that the police of 11 districts of Odisha and Jharkhand were involved in arresting them. Apart from Kalahandi, the police forces of Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Rourkela of Odisha and Gumla, Ranchi Rural, Lohardaga, West Singhbhum and Simdega districts of Jharkhand were involved in the operation, the DGP added.

