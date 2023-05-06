Follow us on Image Source : PTI Odisha: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren faces protest in Mayurbhanj

Odisha: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren faced backlash in Odisha as he was shown black flags in the Mayurbhanj district during his visit to the memorial of Pandit Raghunath Murmu. Soren visited the memorial to pay his respects to the tribal icon who developed the Ol Chiki script for the Santali language.

After President Droupadi Murmu paid her tribute to the Sanatli scholar, Soren arrived in Dandbosh village on the outskirts of Rairangpur town on Friday

Soon, former MP Salkhan Murmu led his supporters to start the demonstration, alleging that Soren was working against the interest of tribals. They showed black flags to the Jharkhand chief minister, besides giving slogans against him.

After this, the police chased them away and Soren later addressed a gathering in the area.

