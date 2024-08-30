Friday, August 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Odisha government to set up breastfeeding cabins in offices, public places

Odisha government to set up breastfeeding cabins in offices, public places

Odisha news: The recent order of Odisha government was issued after observation of the World Breastfeeding Week from August 1 to August 7.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Bhubaneswar Updated on: August 30, 2024 15:57 IST
odisha news, Odisha government, Odisha government to set up breastfeeding cabins in offices public p
Image Source : CMO ODISHA (X) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi.

Odisha news: The Odisha government has asked all senior officials to set up breastfeeding cabins in offices and public places, an official said. The additional secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, Reena Mohapatra, in a letter to all the department secretaries, directors and district collectors asked them to set up breastfeeding cabins in all offices to boost the practice and also enhance the standard of governance in the state.

While the secretaries and directors will look after the setting up of breastfeeding cabins in offices, the district collectors will ensure setting up the cabins in public places and private institutions, the official said.

Schemes for women in Odisha 

This is a part of the series of measures taken by the state’s new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government after sanctioning one day's paid menstrual leave for women employees on August 16 (Friday). The state has also announced “Subhadra” Yojana to provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to women.

The scheme will be launched on September 17 (Tuesday), the official said. Meanwhile, sources in the family welfare department said that as per National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5), 68.5 per cent of infants are breastfed within the first hour of birth which is significantly higher than the national average of 41.8 per cent.

World Breastfeeding Week

The rate of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months is 72.9 per cent in Odisha, compared to the national average of 63.7 per cent. “Breast milk is crucial as it contains protective antibodies that help infants defend against diseases and is their first source of nutrition," said Dr Sanjukta Sahoo, Director of Family Welfare.

"Breastfeeding benefits both mothers and babies, promoting their lifelong health and development,” Sahoo said.

ALSO READ: Odisha announces one-day menstrual leave for government, private employees: Deputy CM Pravati Parida

ALSO READ: Odisha doctor 'rapes' two women patients at government hospital, booked

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement