Odisha: 40 fall sick after consuming poisonous feast in Bhadrak

Around 40 people fell sick in the Bhadrak district of Odisha after they consumed a feast at a village function. The patients were admitted to a local hospital in the Jajpur district for better treatment.

Dr SK Mohammad, a District Hospital Doctor told news agency ANI, that "Among the 40 people, 10 of them were in serious condition and had been referred to the district hospital due to food poisoning."

However, the condition of the patients is better now, Dr SK Mohammad further added.

More details are awaited in this regard.

