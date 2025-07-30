Odisha Floods: Situation slightly improves; CM Majhi conducts aerial survey | 10 Points

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas, as the situation slightly improved in the coastal state. Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said that even though the situation has improved, he has directed officials to ensure that those who are affected are provided with all the necessary assistance.
"The flood situation is completely under control, and directions have been given to start post-flood activities. Around 30,000 people of 81 villages under eight blocks of three districts - Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur - have been hit by the floods," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.
Here's everything you need to know about the flood situation in Odisha:
- The CM conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Deoranjan Kumar Singh.
- "The people are our strength; their safety and prosperity are our priority. The people's government has always given importance to disaster management. Today, I conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Keonjhar districts in North Odisha to assess the situation," Majhi posted on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).
- According to the state government, 5,869 people were evacuated from low-lying areas of the state.
- The state government has set up free kitchens - 16 in Balasore district, 10 in Bhadrak district, and three in Jajpur district - to provide free meals twice to the affected people.
- Majhi has said that the free kitchens will continue for the next seven days.
- According to the state government, the situation has improved in flood-hit areas, and the water level in the Subarnarekha and Jalaka rivers are now flowing below the danger mark. Besides, the situation significantly improved in the Keonjhar district.
- Although some of the low-lying areas are still inundated, the floodwarter will recede in the next two to three days, the state government has said.
- The state government has also deployed 30 teams, 17 ODRAF and 13 Fire Service, in Balasore district. Besides, 15 teams - 1 NDRF, 1 ODRAF, and 13 Fire Service - are currently deployed in Bhadrak. Fifteen teams - 1 ODRAF and 14 Fire Service - are also deployed in Jajpur.
- Even though the situation has improved, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has still issued an orange alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Bhadrak districts.
- Besides, the weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Balasore, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Sundargarh, Angul, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts.