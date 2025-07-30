Odisha Floods: Situation slightly improves; CM Majhi conducts aerial survey | 10 Points Odisha Floods: According to the state government, the situation has improved in flood-hit areas, and the water level in the Subarnarekha and Jalaka rivers are now flowing below the danger mark.

Bhubaneswar:

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas, as the situation slightly improved in the coastal state. Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said that even though the situation has improved, he has directed officials to ensure that those who are affected are provided with all the necessary assistance.

"The flood situation is completely under control, and directions have been given to start post-flood activities. Around 30,000 people of 81 villages under eight blocks of three districts - Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur - have been hit by the floods," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Here's everything you need to know about the flood situation in Odisha: