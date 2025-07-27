Odisha: Flood situation in several areas as three rivers swell; govt shifts people to safer places Odisha's Higher Education Minister, Suryabanshi Suraj, carried out inspections at multiple locations along the Baitarani embankment in Bhadrak district. Meanwhile, the Jajpur district collector, along with senior officials, visited vulnerable areas in Nuapatna under the Dasarathpur block.

New Delhi:

Several districts in Odisha are witnessing a flood-like situation as water from the swollen rivers has entered the low-lying areas. The worst-affected districts include Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur. As per a government official, cited by PTI, Subarnarekha, Baitarani and Jalka rivers were flowing at or above the danger mark.

Chandra Sekhar Padhi, engineer-in-chief of the Water Resources Department, said the Baitarani River was flowing at 19.9 metres, surpassing the danger mark of 18.33 metres at 2 am on Sunday. He said the water entered residential areas in Dhamnagar and the habitations were inundated.

Similarly, water level of Jalaka River was also recorded slightly above the danger mark but a decline was observed after sometime.

The Subarnarekha River was flowing close to the danger mark at Rajghat in Balasore district.

"We expect the water level to rise to 11. 4 metres by Sunday night. Bhogari, Baliapal, Basta, and Jaleswar blocks of Balasore district would be affected by floodwaters due to the rise in water level," Padhi said.

Padhi, however, ruled out the possibility of a severe flood situation due to overflow of water in the aforementioned rivers.

Government shifts people to safer places

The Odisha government has started shifting people in the low-lying areas to safer places and the district collectors of Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore have been asked to expeditiously evacuate people living close to these rivers. Besides, they have also been instructed to remain alert over potential flood situations.

A state flood cell in the Department of Water Resources is functioning 24x7 and the situation is being closely monitored.

Odisha minister inspects several sites

Odisha's Higher Education Minister, Suryabanshi Suraj, carried out inspections at multiple locations along the Baitarani embankment in Bhadrak district. Meanwhile, the Jajpur district collector, along with senior officials, visited vulnerable areas in Nuapatna under the Dasarathpur block to assess the situation.

Landslide reported on Koida-Chunaghati highway

Due to continuous heavy rain, a landslide hit the Koida-Chunaghati stretch of NH-520 in Sundargarh district, leading to a roadblock. After being alerted, the concerned department quickly moved in to clear the debris and restore traffic flow, officials confirmed.