Odisha Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch it? Check all details

Odishs Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Result 2024: The Election Commission of India conducted simultaneous elections to 147 Assembly seats and 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha in four phases- May 13, 20 May, May 25 and June 1. On May 13, polling held for the Nabarangpur, Koraput, Berhampur and Kalahandi Lok Sabha seats. In the next phase on May 20, the Aska, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh and Sundargarh Lok Sabha seats underwent polling. On May 25, voting for the Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack seats held. Polling for the Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Khendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur seats held on June 1.

The state saw a triangular poll battle between Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. Now, all eyes are on the exit polls as people are keenly want to know who will win how many seats in Odisha. The BJP and BJD were in alliance for 11 years between 1998 and 2009 and fought three Lok Sabha and two state elections together, but in the last decade, their relationship has fluctuated. On several occasions, Naveen Patnaik's BJD supported the BJP-led government in the Parliament but head of the elections, both sides declared that they will go solo in the state.

Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date of results

The results for the Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024 held in 21 constituencies will be declared on June 4 (Tuesday).

Odisha Elections 2024: When and where to watch exit poll result?

India TV news channel will provide the most reliable and accurate exit poll for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The exit poll was conducted in collaboration with the CNX agency.

Odisha Exit Poll Results 2024: What are exit polls?

Exit polls are a tool to decode voters' sentiment and their verdict. Exit polls are a reliable mechanism to predict the results of the election or the final result is to use the election exit polls. The agencies gather information from voters at outside polling booths in various constituencies and areas for the exit polls. Various media outlets also conduct opinion polls or surveys before to elections.

However, there is difference between exit poll and opinion surveys. While exit polls are conducted after voting, opinion surverys are conducted prior to voting. Exit polls are basically post-election surveys, are used to predict the probable results of the elections. Before the actual vote counting, the exit polls aim for redicting results based on the responses from voters.

Odisha Exit Poll Results 2024: What is the process to conduct exit polls?

The media outlets and agencies take random sample techniques to conduct post poll surveys. However, some organisations also choose to ascertain the conclusion through systematic sampling. Agencies gather replies from voters from various age groups, genders, castes, and geographical areas who they supported in the elections.

Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Main parties and candidates

The direct fight in the state Lok Sabha seats was between the BJP and BJD. Notable contenders include Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and four Odisha ministers - Prafulla Mallick, RP Swain, Ashok Panda, and Basanti Hembram. Pradhan contested for the BJP in the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat against BJD's Pranab Prakash Das. He replaced incumbent BJP MP Nitesh Ganga Deb. He had lost the 2009 election and later went to Rajya Sabha from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

In Puri, BJP's Sambit Patra faced off against BJD’s Arup Patnaik, a former Mumbai police commissioner. Last time he lost the election against BJD’s Pinaki Mishra with a narrow margin.

Cuttack saw a notable contest between BJP’s Bhartruhari Mahtab, a longtime incumbent, and BJD’s Santrupt Mishra, a former corporate leader. Mahtab has been a BJD MP but switched sides recently. He has been an incumbent MP since 1998.

Odisha elections results 2019

In the 2019 elections, BJD won 12 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats, while the BJP secured eight and Congress managed one seat. In the assembly, the BJD bagged 113 seats, the BJP won 23 seats, the Congress secured nine seats, the CPI(M) won one, and also an Independent candidate won.